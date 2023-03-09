Markets
ASAN

Pre-market Movers: TORO, SI, AMBI, BCAN, SIVB…

March 09, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Toro Corp. (TORO) is up over 64% at $6.35. Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) is up over 35% at $12.30. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is up over 32% at $4.83. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is up over 20% at $21.45. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 18% at $12.27. Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is up over 18% at $2.13. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is up over 16% at $22.55. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) is up over 14% at $3.25. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 11% at $27.75. FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is up over 6% at $6.38. Nerdy, Inc. (NRDY) is up over 6% at $3.74.

In the Red

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 47% at $2.60. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is down over 29% at $188.80. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is down over 11% at $3.10. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is down over 10% at $204.48. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is down over 9% at $4.23. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is down over 8% at $2.80. Signature Bank (SBNY) is down over 7% at $95.43. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) is down over 7% at $30.00. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) is down over 7% at $14.86. Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) is down over 7% at $8.11. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is down over 5% at $106.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASAN
BCAN
CWAN
DAWN
EBS
EDBL
ETSY
FIGS
IPI
MDB
NRDY
SAVA
SBNY
SI
SIVB
TXMD
VYNE
XLO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.