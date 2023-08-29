News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: TIVC, NCNC, PDD, FLAG, VFS…

August 29, 2023

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) is up over 121% at $4.29. noco-noco Inc (NCNC) is up over 23% at $2.47. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is up over 13% at $91.65. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) is up over 9% at $26.22. Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is up over 7% at $37.19. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 7% at $12.25. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (APTM) is up over 7% at $11.33. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRD) is up over 6% at $11.25.

In the Red

First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. (FLAG) is down over 11% at $9.01. VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is down over 9% at $74.50. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) is down over 9% at $10.50 Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) is down over 8% at $2.12. BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is down over 7% at $3.08. NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) is down over 6% at $6.50. Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) is down over 5% at $155.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is down over 5% at $13.56. CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) is down over 5% at $5.63. GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) is down over 5% at $3.31.

