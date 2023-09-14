Pre-market Movers: SPPL, NAOV, IFRX, PCT, IE…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 15% at $4.50. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 11% at $5.70. Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is up over 9% at $2.16. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 8% at $11.49. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is up over 8% at $8.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is up over 4% at $51.16. Sasol Limited (SSL) is up over 4% at $12.57. Enviva Inc. (EVA) is up over 4% at $7.26.

In the Red

SIMPPLE LTD. (SPPL) is down over 18% at $4.00. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) is down over 18% at $2.31. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) is down over 14% at $6.50. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is down over 12% at $13.51. Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) is down over 8% at $53.99. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) is down over 8% at $8.66. Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is down over 7% at $3.70. Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is down over 3% at $93.58.

