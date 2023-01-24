Pre-market Movers: SPCB, SATX, HPK, MNPR, TENX…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is up over 20% at $2.75. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) is up over 15% at $31.02. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 12% at $3.63. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is up over 6% at $30.99.

In the Red

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 17% at $5.99. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) is down over 12% at $2.26. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is down over 6% at $11.09.

