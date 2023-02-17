Pre-market Movers: SNTG, CSWC, AMAM, IXHL, MYNA…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 15% at $2.45. Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) is up over 14% at $22.00. Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 14% at $3.35. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) is up over 13% at $2.50. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) is up over 12% at $2.31. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is up over 12% at $2.29. bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) is up over 11% at $2.48. IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is up over 10% at $22.00. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is up over 10% at $3.65. HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) is up over 9% at $398.02. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is up over 9% at $19.42. Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is up over 9% at $6.35. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) is up over 6% at $204.00. AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is up over 6% at $21.88.

In the Red

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 14% at $2.37. Mynaric AG (MYNA) is down over 13% at $5.60. XP Inc. (XP) is down over 12% at $13.91. Stem, Inc. (STEM) is down over 8% at $8.94. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is down over 6% at $161.40. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) is down over 6% at $98.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is down over 6% at $44.07. NatWest Group plc (NWG) is down over 6% at $6.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is down over 5% at $13.98.

