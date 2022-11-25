Markets
AMSF

Pre-market Movers: SLS, BLDE, PTIC, TNYA, MANU…

November 25, 2022 — 07:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 17% at $2.90 Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) is up over 11% at $2.73 Manchester United plc (MANU) is up over 10% at $20.70 LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 8% at $6.49 Exagen Inc. (XGN) is up over 6% at $3.63 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) is up over 5% at $60.02 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is up over 5% at $3.85

In the Red

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) is down over 14% at $4 PropTech Investment Corporation II (PTIC) is down over 13% at $8.85 Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is down over 10% at $3.90 FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) is down over 7% at $2.11 SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is down over 5% at $3

