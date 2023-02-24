Markets
AMAM

Pre-market Movers: SLS, BAER, LUNR, OCEA, BIGC…

February 24, 2023 — 07:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) is up over 28% at $5.67. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 17% at $23.75. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 16% at $5.71. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 14% at $3.75. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is up over 13% at $19.51. Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is up over 9% at $20.58. Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) is up over 8% at $22.30. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is up over 7% at $27.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) is up over 7% at $15.62. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is up over 7% at $5.34. Block, Inc. (SQ) is up over 6% at $79.25. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is up over 6% at $2.59.

In the Red

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is down over 36% at $2.33. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA) is down over 16% at $9.00. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) is down over 16% at $9.51. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is down over 13% at $8.01. CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) is down over 11% at $8.25. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 7% at $6.06. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is down over 7% at $2.77. Edison International (EIX) is down over 5% at $62.00. Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is down over 5% at $18.00.

