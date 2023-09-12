News & Insights

Markets
LAW

Pre-market Movers: SLRN, SGHT, SLE, MLTX, LAW…

September 12, 2023 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) is up over 18% at $62.49. Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is up over 11% at $8.91. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (SUAC) is up over 7% at $11.28. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXA) is up over 5% at $11.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is up over 5% at $6.35.

In the Red

Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) is down over 56% at $12.00. Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) is down over 32% at $4.38. Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) is down over 28% at $2.33. CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) is down over 15% at $8.00. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) is down over 13% at $2.41. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is down over 10% at $113.50. Courtside Group, Inc. (PODC) is down over 10% at $2.99. NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS) is down over 7% at $4.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAW
MLTX
MTRX
NEPT
NVFY
ORCL
SGHT
SLRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.