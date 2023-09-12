Pre-market Movers: SLRN, SGHT, SLE, MLTX, LAW…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) is up over 18% at $62.49. Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is up over 11% at $8.91. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (SUAC) is up over 7% at $11.28. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXA) is up over 5% at $11.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is up over 5% at $6.35.

In the Red

Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) is down over 56% at $12.00. Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) is down over 32% at $4.38. Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) is down over 28% at $2.33. CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) is down over 15% at $8.00. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) is down over 13% at $2.41. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is down over 10% at $113.50. Courtside Group, Inc. (PODC) is down over 10% at $2.99. NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS) is down over 7% at $4.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.