Pre-market Movers: SINT, AWIN, DAO, NEWR, MANU…

February 08, 2023 — 06:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is up over 28% at $3.30. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is up over 21% at $8.38. New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) is up over 17% at $76.00. Manchester United plc (MANU) is up over 17% at $24.75. Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is up over 13% at $2.13. Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is up over 11% at $60.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is up over 9% at $251.00. Equinor ASA (EQNR) is up over 6% at $31.30. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 6% at $5.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is up over 5% at $338.40.

In the Red

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is down over 43% at $3.50. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is down over 13% at $4.34. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) is down over 12% at $2.72. Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is down over 12% at $2.67. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) is down over 11% at $24.70. Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is down over 11% at $2.40. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 10% at $6.70. RxSight, Inc. (RXST) is down over 9% at $12.50. A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) is down over 6% at $14.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is down over 5% at $1,635.64.

