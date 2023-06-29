News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: SGTX, WAVE, BTAI, KTRA, CRMD…

June 29, 2023 — 08:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) is up over 678% at $30.43. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) is up over 67% at $2.61. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) is up over 25% at $3.76. BlackBerry Limited (BB) is up over 13% at $5.70. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is up over 12% at $4.97. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is up over 12% at $2.79. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (SHPW) is up over 11% at $3.28. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) is up over 11% at $2.30. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) is up over 6% at $11.40. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) is up over 5% at $2.61.

In the Red

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is down over 54% at $8.05. CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is down over 19% at $4.07. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is down over 12% at $5.01. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) is down over 11% at $9.00. Beneficient (BENF) is down over 9% at $3.09. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) is down over 6% at $22.25. Ashland Inc. (ASH) is down over 5% at $79.01.

