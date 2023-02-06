Pre-market Movers: RSLS, KAL, AWIN, AEI, CTLT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is up over 49% at $10.11. Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is up over 28% at $72.22. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (SLNG) is up over 21% at $5.40. SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is up over 17% at $3.30. TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) is up over 16% at $4.55. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 11% at $5.80. Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) is up over 10% at $122.40. Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) is up over 7% at $70.95. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is up over 7% at $6.53. 51Talk Online Education Group (COE) is up over 6% at $6.44. Impinj, Inc. (PI) is up over 5% at $132.35. MDxHealth SA (MDXH) is up over 5% at $4.11.

In the Red

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is down over 53% at $7.90. Pono Capital Corp. (AWIN) is down over 33% at $7.38. Alset Inc. (AEI) is down over 32% at $2.09. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (HSCS) is down over 26% at $2.49. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is down over 15% at $5.38. Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) is down over 14% at $19.58. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) is down over 7% at $68.00. Newmont Corporation (NEM) is down over 6% at $46.75. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is down over 6% at $2.80.

