News & Insights

Markets
ACCD

Pre-market Movers: RNLX, BHG, PALT, ROOT, GHSI…

June 30, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Renalytix Plc (RNLX) is up over 40% at $2.86. Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) is up over 30% at $14.27. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is up over 17% at $4.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is up over 16% at $10.65. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is up over 13% at $5.73. GoGreen Investments Corporation (GOGN) is up over 12% at $12.01. Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) is up over 10% at $14.00. Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (ARTE) is up over 10% at $11.70. Merus N.V. (MRUS) is up over 8% at $28.56. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (ATEK) is up over 8% at $11.31. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 7% at $12.75. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 6% at $4.30.

In the Red

Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 23% at $2.16. Root, Inc. (ROOT) is down over 18% at $9.10. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 18% at $6.00. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) is down over 15% at $2.07. Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) is down over 11% at $18.09. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (KRBP) is down over 10% at $2.84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACCD
ACHR
AUPH
BDTX
BHG
GHSI
GNFT
GOGN.U
KRBP
MRUS
PALT
RNLX
TRUP
WAVE
XPEV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.