Pre-market Movers: RNLX, BHG, PALT, ROOT, GHSI…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Renalytix Plc (RNLX) is up over 40% at $2.86. Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) is up over 30% at $14.27. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is up over 17% at $4.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is up over 16% at $10.65. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is up over 13% at $5.73. GoGreen Investments Corporation (GOGN) is up over 12% at $12.01. Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) is up over 10% at $14.00. Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (ARTE) is up over 10% at $11.70. Merus N.V. (MRUS) is up over 8% at $28.56. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (ATEK) is up over 8% at $11.31. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 7% at $12.75. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 6% at $4.30.

In the Red

Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 23% at $2.16. Root, Inc. (ROOT) is down over 18% at $9.10. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 18% at $6.00. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) is down over 15% at $2.07. Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) is down over 11% at $18.09. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (KRBP) is down over 10% at $2.84.

