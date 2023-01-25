Markets
BIAF

Pre-market Movers: REUN, INPX, GROM, GURE, EHTH…

January 25, 2023 — 07:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) is up over 67% at $2.19. Inpixon (INPX) is up over 41% at $2.21. Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) is up over 21% at $4.00. eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is up over 17% at $6.37. Stride, Inc. (LRN) is up over 15% at $37.00. Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is up over 15% at $2.20. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is up over 14% at $2.49. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 10% at $7.69. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is up over 7% at $2.95.

In the Red

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is down over 29% at $2.26. enCore Energy Corp. (EU) is down over 12% at $2.36. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is down over 9% at $4.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is down over 8% at $236.87. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) is down over 7% at $33.30. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is down over 7% at $5.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is down over 6% at $75.00. Fisker Inc. (FSR) is down over 6% at $6.85. bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) is down over 6% at $2.62. FREYR Battery (FREY) is down over 5% at $9.34. Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 5% at $5.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIAF
BORR
CP
EHTH
FREY
FSR
GLOP
GROM
GRTX
GURE
HMN
INPX
ISRG
LICY
LLAP
LRN
RBOT
REUN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.