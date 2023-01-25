Pre-market Movers: REUN, INPX, GROM, GURE, EHTH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) is up over 67% at $2.19. Inpixon (INPX) is up over 41% at $2.21. Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) is up over 21% at $4.00. eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is up over 17% at $6.37. Stride, Inc. (LRN) is up over 15% at $37.00. Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is up over 15% at $2.20. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is up over 14% at $2.49. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 10% at $7.69. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is up over 7% at $2.95.

In the Red

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is down over 29% at $2.26. enCore Energy Corp. (EU) is down over 12% at $2.36. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is down over 9% at $4.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is down over 8% at $236.87. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) is down over 7% at $33.30. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is down over 7% at $5.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is down over 6% at $75.00. Fisker Inc. (FSR) is down over 6% at $6.85. bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) is down over 6% at $2.62. FREYR Battery (FREY) is down over 5% at $9.34. Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 5% at $5.37.

