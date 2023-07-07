Pre-market Movers: PWM, GRRR, ABL, HCTI, EDTX…

News & Insights

July 07, 2023

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Prestige Wealth Inc. Ordinary Shares (PWM) is up over 130% at $11.52. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 82% at $3.82. TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) is up over 11% at $7.45. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) is up over 11% at $2.85. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 6% at $12.57. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) is up over 6% at $9.27. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is up over 6% at $8.10.

In the Red

Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL) is down over 18% at $8.06. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) is down over 17% at $2.35. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) is down over 15% at $19.42. PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is down over 13% at $4.80. Lifezone Holdings Ltd (LZM) is down over 10% at $14.80. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is down over 7% at $13.10.

