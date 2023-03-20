Pre-market Movers: PSTX, NYCB, CVRX, FRC, PACW…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) is up over 46% at $5.90. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is up over 28% at $8.38. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 14% at $10.65. Kineta, Inc. (KA) is up over 14% at $3.69. VOC Energy Trust (VOC) is up over 13% at $7.99. BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is up over 12% at $2.47. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 6% at $285.00.

In the Red

CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) is down over 19% at $7.97. First Republic Bank (FRC) is down over 18% at $18.70. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is down over 13% at $79.80. 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) is down over 9% at $40.85. Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) is down over 8% at $11.90. uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is down over 8% at $3.31. CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is down over 7% at $2.47. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is down over 7% at $2.30. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) is down over 6% at $2.10. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 5% at $8.32.

