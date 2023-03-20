Markets
BTCM

Pre-market Movers: PSTX, NYCB, CVRX, FRC, PACW…

March 20, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) is up over 46% at $5.90. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is up over 28% at $8.38. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 14% at $10.65. Kineta, Inc. (KA) is up over 14% at $3.69. VOC Energy Trust (VOC) is up over 13% at $7.99. BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is up over 12% at $2.47. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 6% at $285.00.

In the Red

CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) is down over 19% at $7.97. First Republic Bank (FRC) is down over 18% at $18.70. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is down over 13% at $79.80. 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) is down over 9% at $40.85. Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) is down over 8% at $11.90. uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is down over 8% at $3.31. CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is down over 7% at $2.47. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is down over 7% at $2.30. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) is down over 6% at $2.10. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 5% at $8.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTCM
CVRX
ENZ
FRC
GNS
KA
MSTR
NYCB
PACW
PSTX
SRCE
UCL
VOC
XPEV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.