Pre-market Movers: PRVB, FRC, PACW, WAL, CAL…

The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) is up over 260% at $24.15. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 24% at $21.20. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is up over 19% at $4.12. AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is up over 19% at $2.50. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 18% at $3.22. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is up over 17% at $2.20. BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is up over 16% at $2.41. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is up over 12% at $3.87. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is up over 11% at $3.53. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is up over 10% at $10.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is up over 9% at $19.35. ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) is up over 9% at $16.55.

In the Red

First Republic Bank (FRC) is down over 64% at $29.30. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is down over 31% at $8.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is down over 30% at $34.23. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is down over 15% at $2.77. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) is down over 15% at $2.51. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) is down over 11% at $3.10. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA) is down over 8% at $7.35. Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is down over 7% at $2.43. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is down over 6% at $55.00.

