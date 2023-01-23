Markets
BBBY

Pre-market Movers: PLRX, SFR, PIXY, ICD, COSM…

January 23, 2023 — 07:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) is up over 80% at $40.58. Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is up over 30% at $2.15. ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 14% at $13.41. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) is up over 14% at $5.95. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 11% at $3.62. Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is up over 10% at $2.69. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is up over 9% at $5.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is up over 8% at $30.00. Wayfair Inc. (W) is up over 7% at $50.39. Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) is up over 7% at $17.87. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is up over 7% at $9.52. Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is up over 6% at $8.49.

In the Red Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is down over 11% at $4.73. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) is down over 6% at $3.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down over 6% at $3.12. RXO, Inc. (RXO) is down over 5% at $16.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBBY
CANF
ELLO
HTGM
ICD
PAGS
PEGY
PIXY
PLRX
SATX
VIR
W

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.