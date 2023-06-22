News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: PIXY, ROOT, CDMO, ALVR, KWE…

June 22, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 92% at $2.54. Root, Inc. (ROOT) is up over 33% at $12.84. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is up over 14% at $3.79. FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) is up over 10% at $3.20. Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (ADRT) is up over 9% at $11.64. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is up over 7% at $2.98. Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) is up over 5% at $34.30. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 5% at $11.72. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is up over 5% at $4.97. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is up over 5% at $4.40.

In the Red

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) is down over 22% at $11.99. AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) is down over 22% at $3.80. U Power Limited (UCAR) is down over 13% at $7.20. Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) is down over 11% at $2.10. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) is down over 10% at $8.62. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is down over 10% at $4.19. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is down over 7% at $27.33. Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is down over 6% at $7.15.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
