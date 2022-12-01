Markets
Pre-market Movers: PAFO, GIII, AZYO, OKTA, ESTC…

December 01, 2022 — 07:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (PAFO) is up over 36% at $7.36 Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is up over 15% at $61.60 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is up over 13% at $2.77 SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) is up over 11% at $10.95 Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is up over 8% at $174.90 Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is up over 8% at $84.57 PVH Corp. (PVH) is up over 7% at $72.50 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 7% at $3.40 Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is up over 7% at $2.68 Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is up over 6% at $361.58

In the Red

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) is down over 28% at $15.42 Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) is down over 27% at $5.00 Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is down over 13% at $52.70 Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is down over 13% at $16.78 Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is down over 10% at $2.25 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is down over 8% at $26.37 Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) is down over 8% at $3.20 Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB) is down over 8% at $2.51 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 7% at $21.09 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 7% at $10.04 Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is down over 7% at $5.98 Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is down over 6% at $149.07 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 6% at $3.

