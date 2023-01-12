Pre-market Movers: ORMP, XPON, YTEN, KNOP, OPGN…

Markets
January 12, 2023

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is up over 53% at $2.42. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) is up over 42% at $3.00. OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) is up over 21% at $2.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 18% at $4.13. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is up over 10% at $4.43. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 9% at $5.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is up over 6% at $1,002.10. The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) is up over 6% at $49.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is up over 5% at $179.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is up over 5% at $7.20. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 5% at $4.27.

In the Red

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is down over 68% at $3.38. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is down over 28% at $7.54. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 15% at $57.36. Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV) is down over 15% at $8.52. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is down over 15% at $3.64. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) is down over 12% at $5.89. Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 5% at $6.72.

