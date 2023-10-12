News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: OPGN, TPST, FAT, MAIA, TUP…

October 12, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) is up over 667% at $2.58. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) is up over 23% at $2.81. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is up over 18% at $2.76. Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is up over 10% at $2.22. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is up over 6% at $5.99.

In the Red

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) is down over 33% at $6.45. FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) is down over 30% at $4.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is down over 8% at $213.10. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is down over 8% at $4.00. Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (FBYD) is down over 6% at $11.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

