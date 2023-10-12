Pre-market Movers: OPGN, TPST, FAT, MAIA, TUP…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) is up over 667% at $2.58. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) is up over 23% at $2.81. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is up over 18% at $2.76. Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is up over 10% at $2.22. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is up over 6% at $5.99.

In the Red

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) is down over 33% at $6.45. FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) is down over 30% at $4.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is down over 8% at $213.10. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is down over 8% at $4.00. Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (FBYD) is down over 6% at $11.50.

