Pre-market Movers: OBLG, HKD, NUWE, RNER, ARCK…

January 05, 2023 — 07:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Oblong, Inc. (OBLG) is up over 45% at $3.22 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 35% at $13.56 Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (RNER) is up over 25% at $14.10 Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (ARCK) is up over 23% at $14.15 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 17% at $2.85 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is up over 16% at $2.10 Relativity Acquisition Corp. (RACY) is up over 14% at $25.12 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is up over 8% at $48.64 NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is up over 8% at $17.48 YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) is up over 7% at $9.35 Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is up over 5% at $35.01

In the Red

Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) is down over 27% at $7.93 TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is down over 19% at $3.95 Geron Corporation (GERN) is down over 8% at $2.93 Medifast, Inc. (MED) is down over 5% at $111.11 Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) is down over 5% at $35.60 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) is down over 5% at $14.91

