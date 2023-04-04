Pre-market Movers: NOGN, AMC, BFLY, OSI, NTCO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) is up over 25% at $2.34. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is up over 13% at $6.04. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is up over 10% at $2.29. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) is up over 7% at $2.60. Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) is up over 6% at $57.55.

In the Red

Nogin, Inc. (NOGN) is down over 40% at $3.86. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is down over 26% at $3.74. Osiris Acquisition Corp. (OSI) is down over 16% at $8.30. China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is down over 9% at $2.50. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) is down over 8% at $5.50. Amesite Inc. (AMST) is down over 7% at $4.36. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI) is down over 6% at $17.99. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is down over 6% at $2.70. Apollomics, Inc. (APLM) is down over 5% at $20.08.

