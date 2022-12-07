Markets
AAON

Pre-market Movers: MDB, LE, SAI, HTOO, MMAT…

December 07, 2022 — 07:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 27% at $184.53 Lands' End, Inc. (LE) is up over 17% at $9.70 SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) is up over 15% at $3.49 Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is up over 13% at $5.75 Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is up over 12% at $2.19 AAON, Inc. (AAON) is up over 5% at $81.98

In the Red

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 10% at $2.01 Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) is down over 7% at $102.50 MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is down over 7% at $10.73 Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is down over 6% at $6.50 Grindr Inc. (GRND) is down over 6% at $5.96 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is down over 6% at $5.17 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is down over 6% at $2.42 JD.com, Inc. (JD) is down over 5% at $57.05 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is down over 5% at $12.03 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 5% at $11.04

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAON
CLFD
GRND
JD
MDB
MMAT
MNSO
PETZ
RLX
RMED
STG
VIPS
XPEV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.