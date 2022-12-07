Pre-market Movers: MDB, LE, SAI, HTOO, MMAT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 27% at $184.53 Lands' End, Inc. (LE) is up over 17% at $9.70 SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) is up over 15% at $3.49 Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is up over 13% at $5.75 Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is up over 12% at $2.19 AAON, Inc. (AAON) is up over 5% at $81.98

In the Red

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 10% at $2.01 Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) is down over 7% at $102.50 MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is down over 7% at $10.73 Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is down over 6% at $6.50 Grindr Inc. (GRND) is down over 6% at $5.96 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is down over 6% at $5.17 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is down over 6% at $2.42 JD.com, Inc. (JD) is down over 5% at $57.05 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is down over 5% at $12.03 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 5% at $11.04

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.