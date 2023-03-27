Pre-market Movers: LSTA, FRC, BLKB, EDBL, SI…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) is up over 37% at $4.13. First Republic Bank (FRC) is up over 28% at $15.92. Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) is up over 17% at $68.09. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is up over 17% at $2.59. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is up over 16% at $2.00. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 11% at $10.63. Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is up over 11% at $2.03. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) is up over 10% at $2.44. KeyCorp (KEY) is up over 8% at $12.83. YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (YS) is up over 8% at $5.19.

In the Red

Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) is down over 14% at $13.03. Near Intelligence, Inc. (NIR) is down over 14% at $10.40. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (DHHC) is down over 11% at $13.06. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is down over 9% at $6.05. Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is down over 8% at $2.55. Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) is down over 5% at $8.20.

