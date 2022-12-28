Markets
Pre-market Movers: KALA, LJAQ, MNPR, DFFN, EDRY…

December 28, 2022 — 06:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is up over 35% at $5.31 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 24% at $2.78 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is up over 23% at $6.77 Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is up over 5% at $150.52 SOS Limited (SOS) is up over 5% at $2.93 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is up over 5% at $2.32

In the Red

LightJump Acquisition Corporation (LJAQ) is down over 25% at $14.18 EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) is down over 17% at $14.18 FREYR Battery (FREY) is down over 4% at $8.00

