Pre-market Movers: KALA, ESPR, AZUL, ARMP, BMEA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is up over 31% at $22.00. Azul S.A. (AZUL) is up over 24% at $5.18. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) is up over 19% at $3.30. Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 17% at $15.95. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is up over 13% at $55.73. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 13% at $5.85. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 12% at $3.17. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) is up over 11% at $12.29. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) is up over 7% at $1.75. Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is up over 5% at $23.15.

In the Red

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is down over 28% at $4.54. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) is down over 11% at $6.06. Alpine Acquisition Corporation (REVE) is down over 9% at $10.74. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 9% at $5.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) is down over 7% at $13.80. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) is down over 5% at $2.64

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.