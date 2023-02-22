Markets

Pre-market Movers: IXHL, PET, MNPR, CSGP, ESPR…

February 22, 2023 — 07:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 30% at $3.31. Wag! Group Co. (PET) is up over 24% at $2.86. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 16% at $6.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is up over 10% at $183.65. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 8% at $7.88. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is up over 7% at $151.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is up over 7% at $22.16. Guess', Inc. (GES) is up over 6% at $22.40.

In the Red

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is down over 17% at $2.78. CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is down over 16% at $63.21. ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) is down over 15% at $19.58. Procaps Group S.A. (PROC) is down over 15% at $3.83. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) is down over 13% at $5.15. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 12% at $3.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is down over 10% at $2.83. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is down over 7% at $168.99. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is down over 6% at $16.95. Medifast, Inc. (MED) is down over 5% at $99.24. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is down over 5% at $55.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMAM
AU
BIDU
CSGP
ESPR
FMS
GES
GMBL
IQ
IXHL
KEYS
MED
MFG
MNPR
MTDR
PANW
PET
PROC
ZIP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.