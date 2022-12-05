Markets
Pre-market Movers: IOVA, DADA, SHPH, BILI, BVS…

December 05, 2022 — 07:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is up over 20% at $8.23 Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 19% at $8.19 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) is up over 18% at $2.85 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 16% at $23.19 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is up over 16% at $2.49 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 14% at $13.13 111, Inc. (YI) is up over 13% at $3.26 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is up over 12% at $2.96 ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is up over 10% at $2.43 Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 10% at $2.16 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 6% at $3.57

In the Red

Getnet Adquirencia (GET) is down over 9% at $2.09 The Cato Corporation (CATO) is down over 7% at $9.36 Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is down over 7% at $4 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 6% at $20.16 LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) is down over 6% at $6.45 Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 5% at $4.41

