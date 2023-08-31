Pre-market Movers: ICCT, NCNC, ALLR, LYRA, MYNZ…

(RTTNews) - The following is a list of some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is up over 55% at $19.09. noco-noco Inc. (NCNC) is up over 41% at $2.26. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) is up over 30% at $2.12. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) is up over 19% at $4.02. Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) is up over 17% at $3.50. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT) is up over 14% at $12.22. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is up over 12% at $3.93. Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is up over 10% at $81.20.

In the Red

Dollar General Corporation (DG) is down over 16% at $131.49. OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is down over 15% at $2.11. Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) is down over 14% at $6.25. Beneficient (BENF) is down over 10% at $2.39. Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is down over 6% at $171.44. Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is down over 6% at $16.80. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) is down over 6% at $10.65.

