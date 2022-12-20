Pre-market Movers: ICCM, VRNA, MNPR, MRDB, HOV…

Markets
December 20, 2022

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is up over 179% at $2.62 Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is up over 25% at $16.95 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 25% at $3.10 Adamas One Corp. (JEWL) is up over 16% at $4.24 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is up over 14% at $6.34 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is up over 12% at $7.74 Celestica Inc. (CLS) is up over 6% at $11.50 Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is up over 6% at $3.34 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is up over 5% at $3.82

In the Red

MariaDB PLC (MRDB) is down over 19% at $5.42 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) is down over 15% at $38.79 NantHealth, Inc. (NH) is down over 15% at $3.54 Caravelle International Group Ordinary Shares (CACO) is down over 12% at $4.20 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) is down over 10% at $8.00 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is down over 8% at $63.00 Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (CCEL) is down over 6% at $4.08 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is down over 6% at $3.04 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is down over 5% at $5.03 Kineta Inc (KA) is down over 5% at $4.71

