Pre-market Movers: HZNP, RVP, SFR, TMDX, CRWD…

November 30, 2022 — 07:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is up over 33% at $104.80 Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) is up over 31% at $2.69 Starwood Waypoint Homes of Ben (SFR) is up over 19% at $12.89 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 18% at $68.99 Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is up over 17% at $4.29 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) is up over 15% at $26.40 Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is up over 9% at $3.50

In the Red

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is down over 17% at $113.70 OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is down over 15% at $3.26 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is down over 14% at $3.37 Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) is down over 13% at $7.06 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is down over 10% at $64.01 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) is down over 10% at $10.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

