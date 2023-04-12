Pre-market Movers: HTCR, CYTO, RCLF, HZON, IPDN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) is up over 117% at $1.94. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is up over 80% at $2.38. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) is up over 22% at $12.85. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) is up over 11% at $11.25. National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is up over 7% at $56.50.

In the Red

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) is down over 11% at $2.57. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) is down over 8% at $4.03. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) is down over 6% at $4.70.

