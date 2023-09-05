News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: HSDT, UPTD, ADTX, RENB, MLGO…

September 05, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) is up over 62% at $12.02. Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) is up over 20% at $3.92. MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) is up over 14% at $3.40. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is up over 12% at $29.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) is up over 10% at $21.43. Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is up over 9% at $8.00. Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company (BHAC) is up over 8% at $11.38.

In the Red

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (UPTD) is down over 30% at $15.23. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is down over 20% at $32.81. Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) is down over 14% at $2.58. VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is down over 13% at $25.61. SeqLL Inc. (SQL) is down over 13% at $15.45. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) is down over 13% at $10.09. Manchester United plc (MANU) is down over 9% at $21.39. Heliogen, Inc. (HLGN) is down over 7% at $6.88. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is down over 7% at $4.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is down over 7% at $3.90. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 6% at $5.62.

