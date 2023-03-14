Pre-market Movers: GTLB, PACW, AMLX, FRC, WAL…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 29% at $12.64. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) is up over 19% at $37.33. First Republic Bank (FRC) is up over 19% at $37.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is up over 19% at $31.19. Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is up over 18% at $9.16. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) is up over 13% at $28.01. KeyCorp (KEY) is up over 12% at $12.80. Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is up over 10% at $46.24. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is up over 9% at $28.64. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI) is up over 9% at $19.00. TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) is up over 9% at $2.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) is up over 8% at $32.61. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is up over 7% at $3.38. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is up over 6% at $55.35.

In the Red

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is down over 31% at $30.68. Toro Corp. (TORO) is down over 9% at $3.58. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 9% at $2.07.

