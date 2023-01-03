Markets
Pre-market Movers: GRRR, MNPR, KALA, SONX, PEGY…

January 03, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 55% at $12.59 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 24% at $2.96 Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is up over 11% at $42.66 Sonendo, Inc. (SONX) is up over 11% at $3.15 Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) is up over 7% at $30.20 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 6% at $10.58 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is up over 6% at $6.25 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is up over 5% at $3.74

In the Red

Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is down over 11% at $2.06 Cartesian Growth Corporation (GLBL) is down over 8% at $9.82 Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is down over 8% at $7.94 Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) is down over 8% at $3.08 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 7% at $2.11 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR) is down over 6% at $9.98 Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is down over 5% at $30.02

