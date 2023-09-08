News & Insights

Markets
ASPS

Pre-market Movers: GROM, DMS, RCLF, PLTN, SPRB…

September 08, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (PLTN) is up over 15% at $12.28. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is up over 13% at $2.53. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is up over 12% at $11.80. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 9% at $4.24. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP) is up over 7% at $13.82. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 7% at $11.18. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is up over 6% at $43.10. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is up over 5% at $3.13.

In the Red

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is down over 34% at $2.65. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) is down over 27% at $3.58. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) is down over 17% at $11.93. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is down over 12% at $3.52. Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) is down over 11% at $19.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) is down over 11% at $6.56. RH (RH) is down over 7% at $340.99. Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is down over 7% at $3.34. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) is down over 5% at $25.01. Planet Labs PBC (PL) is down over 5% at $2.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASPS
BGI
DMS
DOCN
FFIE
GROM
HOFT
HPP
LVWR
MLP
PL
PSTV
RCLFU
RH
SMAR
SPRB
SWBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.