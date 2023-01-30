Pre-market Movers: GMVD, BBAI, OBIO, IXHL, APE…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is up over 78% at $5.36. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 31% at $3.19. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is up over 16% at $2.23. Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is up over 12% at $14.43. enCore Energy Corp. (EU) is up over 12% at $2.92. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) is up over 7% at $22.22. WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) is up over 7% at $9.88. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is up over 7% at $4.36. Adamas One Corp. (JEWL) is up over 7% at $2.68. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is up over 5% at $17.86.

In the Red

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) is down over 22% at $8.93. Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is down over 16% at $2.84. Brera Holdings PLC Class B Ordinary Shares (BREA) is down over 11% at $4.29. Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is down over 7% at $5.80. HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is down over 6% at $18.56. Grindr Inc. (GRND) is down over 6% at $5.06. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is down over 6% at $3.02.

