Pre-market Movers: GDTC, VRDN, VOXX, IOVA, GREE…

In the Green

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) is up over 179% at $9.74. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) is up over 13% at $5.64. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is up over 11% at $7.29. SOS Limited (SOS) is up over 9% at $6.26. Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 5% at $5.21.

In the Red

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) is down over 16% at $20.56. VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is down over 13% at $9.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is down over 12% at $7.67. Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) is down over 9% at $2.58. NET Power Inc. (NPWR) is down over 6% at $11.21. Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) is down over 5% at $5.08.

