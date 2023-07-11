News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: GDTC, VRDN, VOXX, IOVA, GREE…

July 11, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) is up over 179% at $9.74. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) is up over 13% at $5.64. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is up over 11% at $7.29. SOS Limited (SOS) is up over 9% at $6.26. Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 5% at $5.21.

In the Red

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) is down over 16% at $20.56. VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is down over 13% at $9.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is down over 12% at $7.67. Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) is down over 9% at $2.58. NET Power Inc. (NPWR) is down over 6% at $11.21. Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) is down over 5% at $5.08.

