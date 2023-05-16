News & Insights

Markets
AGL

Pre-market Movers: GDC, ELOX, VOXX, HZNP, CALT…

May 16, 2023 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) is up over 39% at $6.07. Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is up over 15% at $5.42. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is up over 14% at $4.69. Redwire Corporation (RDW) is up over 8% at $2.84. Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 6% at $2.33. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is up over 5% at $94.23. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 5% at $6.40.

In the Red

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is down over 30% at $7.60. VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is down over 21% at $9.40. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is down over 17% at $92.27. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is down over 15% at $21.60. Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) is down over 14% at $41.51. Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) is down over 11% at $27.36. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 8% at $39.28. agilon health, inc. (AGL) is down over 8% at $21.85. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) is down over 7% at $15.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGL
ALLG
CALT
COF
DCO
ELOX
FUTU
FWRG
HZNP
NBTX
NU
RDW
UIHC
VOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.