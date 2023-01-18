Markets
ACHR

Pre-market Movers: FUV, CYAD, ATXI, CSSE, PXMD…

January 18, 2023 — 06:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is up over 16% at $2.22. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is up over 14% at $2.28. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is up over 11% at $6.49. PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is up over 10% at $3.23. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 7% at $2.78. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is up over 6% at $203.28.

In the Red

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) is down over 38% at $3.74. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is down over 9% at $31.73. Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR) is down over 8% at $2.63. BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is down over 8% at $4.00. SOS Limited (SOS) is down over 6% at $7.63.

