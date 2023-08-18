News & Insights

Markets
APAC

Pre-market Movers: FTCH, CRVO, CRKN, ESOA, KEYS…

August 18, 2023 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is up over 20% at $2.00. Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) is up over 12% at $4.05. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (IRRX) is up over 8% at $11.90. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (APAC) is up over 8% at $11.90. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (NETC) is up over 8% at $11.80. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (BMAC) is up over 5% at $11.35.

In the Red

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is down over 40% at $2.84. Cervomed, Inc. (CRVO) is down over 24% at $5.70. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is down over 10% at $133.80. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is down over 7% at $15.08. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is down over 7% at $4.50. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 7% at $2.23. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 6% at $14.64.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APAC
ESOA
FTCH
IRRX
KEYS
NETC.U
POAI
TUP
VIPS
XPEV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.