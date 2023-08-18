Pre-market Movers: FTCH, CRVO, CRKN, ESOA, KEYS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is up over 20% at $2.00. Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) is up over 12% at $4.05. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (IRRX) is up over 8% at $11.90. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (APAC) is up over 8% at $11.90. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (NETC) is up over 8% at $11.80. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (BMAC) is up over 5% at $11.35.

In the Red

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is down over 40% at $2.84. Cervomed, Inc. (CRVO) is down over 24% at $5.70. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is down over 10% at $133.80. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is down over 7% at $15.08. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is down over 7% at $4.50. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 7% at $2.23. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 6% at $14.64.

