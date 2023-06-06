News & Insights

Markets
BLBD

Pre-market Movers: FRZA, GTLB, GGE, CDRE, ZURA…

June 06, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Forza X1, Inc. (FRZA) is up over 32% at $3.86. GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is up over 28% at $45.54. Green Giant Inc. (GGE) is up over 26% at $2.90. Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) is up over 12% at $7.33. THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) is up over 8% at $85.51. HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) is up over 5% at $62.32. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is up over 5% at $53.83.

In the Red

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) is down over 14% at $18.60. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is down over 10% at $4.00. Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is down over 9% at $22.77. Celestica Inc. (CLS) is down over 8% at $11.98. TORM plc (TRMD) is down over 6% at $23.81. Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is down over 5% at $40.08.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

