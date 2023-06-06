Pre-market Movers: FRZA, GTLB, GGE, CDRE, ZURA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Forza X1, Inc. (FRZA) is up over 32% at $3.86. GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is up over 28% at $45.54. Green Giant Inc. (GGE) is up over 26% at $2.90. Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) is up over 12% at $7.33. THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) is up over 8% at $85.51. HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) is up over 5% at $62.32. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is up over 5% at $53.83.

In the Red

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) is down over 14% at $18.60. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is down over 10% at $4.00. Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is down over 9% at $22.77. Celestica Inc. (CLS) is down over 8% at $11.98. TORM plc (TRMD) is down over 6% at $23.81. Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is down over 5% at $40.08.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.