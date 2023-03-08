Markets
Pre-market Movers: FRTX, RIGL, INBS, MAXN, CVM…

March 08, 2023 — 07:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pre-market Movers: FRTX, RIGL, INBS, MAXN, CVM…

The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (FRTX) is up over 57% at $2.77. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is up over 48% at $2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is up over 14% at $21.52. CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is up over 14% at $3.32. Vertex, Inc. (VERX) is up over 13% at $16.99. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is up over 13% at $3.45. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 13% at $2.40. Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is up over 12% at $8.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is up over 10% at $21.85. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 9% at $7.26. Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) is up over 9% at $2.40. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is up over 7% at $2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is up over 6% at $133.31. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is up over 5% at $6.14.

In the Red

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) is down over 44% at $3.36. Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is down over 11% at $2.66. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is down over 8% at $24.35. Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is down over 8% at $3.96. Azul S.A. (AZUL) is down over 7% at $6.47. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is down over 7% at $2.57. Weibo Corporation (WB) is down over 6% at $16.61. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) is down over 6% at $5.27. ETAO International Co., Ltd. (ETAO) is down over 6% at $2.98. MariaDB plc (MRDB) is down over 6% at $2.68. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is down over 5% at $37.69.

