Pre-market Movers: EOSE, ADTX, ICCT, NTNX, ESTC…

September 01, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) is up over 53% at $5.00. Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is up over 19% at $37.24. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is up over 15% at $71.64. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) is up over 13% at $17.59. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 13% at $12.65. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) is up over 11% at $2.36. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) is up over 10% at $9.30. electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is up over 10% at $6.05. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is up over 9% at $61.85. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 6% at $18.40.

In the Red

Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is down over 51% at $26.60. iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is down over 20% at $9.45. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is down over 13% at $6.91. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is down over 12% at $3.36. PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is down over 11% at $22.74. Entergy Mississippi, Inc. (EMP) is down over 10% at $20.00. SeqLL Inc. (SQL) is down over 8% at $20.39. First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. (FLAG) is down over 8% at $8.36. Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (BEEP) is down over 8% at $6.70. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) is down over 5% at $54.39.

