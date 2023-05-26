News & Insights

Markets
BIG

Pre-market Movers: ELEV, MAX, SDA, MRVL, BMR…

May 26, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) is up over 32% at $3.98. MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) is up over 25% at $9.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is up over 19% at $58.87. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) is up over 14% at $20.00. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is up over 13% at $68.30. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is up over 11% at $8.30. Landos Biopharma, Inc. (LABP) is up over 10% at $3.44. Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is up over 9% at $214.79. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is up over 8% at $6.60. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is up over 6% at $2.63.

In the Red

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (SDA) is down over 21% at $11.80. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is down over 18% at $4.02. LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) is down over 11% at $2.99. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) is down over 10% at $2.17. X Financial (XYF) is down over 10% at $3.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is down over 8% at $443.03. SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is down over 7% at $13.41. Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) is down over 7% at $3.50. Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) is down over 6% at $41.50. Team, Inc. (TISI) is down over 5% at $6.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIG
BMR
ELEV
GPS
HIBB
LABP
LIQT
MAX
MRVL
PDD
RCUS
RSLS
TCRX
TISI
ULTA
WDAY
XYF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.