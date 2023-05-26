Pre-market Movers: ELEV, MAX, SDA, MRVL, BMR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) is up over 32% at $3.98. MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) is up over 25% at $9.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is up over 19% at $58.87. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) is up over 14% at $20.00. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is up over 13% at $68.30. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is up over 11% at $8.30. Landos Biopharma, Inc. (LABP) is up over 10% at $3.44. Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is up over 9% at $214.79. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is up over 8% at $6.60. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is up over 6% at $2.63.

In the Red

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (SDA) is down over 21% at $11.80. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is down over 18% at $4.02. LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) is down over 11% at $2.99. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) is down over 10% at $2.17. X Financial (XYF) is down over 10% at $3.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is down over 8% at $443.03. SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is down over 7% at $13.41. Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) is down over 7% at $3.50. Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) is down over 6% at $41.50. Team, Inc. (TISI) is down over 5% at $6.65.

