Pre-market Movers: DRCT, VRCA, RVMD, MNPR, AHCO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) is up over 23% at $9.42. Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) is up over 19% at $29.05. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 19% at $3.86. Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) is up over 13% at $35.40. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is up over 9% at $10.59. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 7% at $83.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is up over 6% at $78.49.

In the Red

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is down over 44% at $2.50. AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is down over 18% at $17.95. TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) is down over 14% at $12.30. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) is down over 7% at $2.90. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) is down over 6% at $44.75. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (VGAS) is down over 6% at $11.50. Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) is down over 5% at $48.86. American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) is down over 5% at $11.00.

