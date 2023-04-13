Markets
AMBI

Pre-market Movers: CXAI, SPWH, APVO, GFAI, AMBI…

April 13, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is up over 30% at $2.09. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is up over 11% at $2.05. Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) is up over 10% at $9.09. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is up over 10% at $5.50. Near Intelligence, Inc. (NIR) is up over 10% at $3.45. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (GEHI) is up over 7% at $14.88.

In the Red

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) is down over 14% at $7.08. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI) is down over 10% at $27.94. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 10% at $2.75. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) is down over 9% at $4.03.

