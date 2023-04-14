Pre-market Movers: CXAI, PTPI, SAI, MRAI, SMX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is up over 250% at $25.00. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is up over 116% at $2.45. SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) is up over 103% at $3.10. Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) is up over 34% at $2.20. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) is up over 30% at $2.96. Nuburu, Inc. (BURU) is up over 10% at $2.86. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 7% at $4.34. POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is up over 6% at $79.01. Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) is up over 5% at $12.30.

In the Red

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is down over 12% at $30.98. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) is down over 12% at $11.05. The Boeing Company (BA) is down over 5% at $201.93. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is down over 5% at $8.75. InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) is down over 4% at $70.76.

