Pre-market Movers: CWD, HOWL, DLO, TTWO, BOOT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) is up over 40% at $8.40. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) is up over 16% at $3.18. DLocal Limited (DLO) is up over 15% at $16.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is up over 13% at $142.50. Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) is up over 12% at $2.15. Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is up over 11% at $3.34. Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is up over 9% at $37.28. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 7% at $6.00. Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) is up over 5% at $5.36.

In the Red

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) is down over 12% at $65.30. SunCar Technology Group Inc. (SDA) is down over 10% at $5.50. Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down over 7% at $3.37. Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is down over 6% at $4.44.

